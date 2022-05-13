Business

Fintech start-up emerges winner of U.S. tech pitch competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The U.S. Consulate General has hosted the SelectUSA Tech Pitch Competition for Nigerian female-led tech startups interested in expanding their business operations into the United States. Nine startups made their pitch before a panel of accomplished U.S. and Nigerian business leaders, including U.S. Consulate representatives, and received valuable feedback on their business proposals. Following a close contest, Ifeoma Uddoh, 2021 alumna of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs emerged as the overall winner of the SelectUSA Tech Nigeria Pitch Competition.

Uddoh is founder of Shecluded, a fintech start-up dedicated to bridging financial inclusion gap among women of color. Uddoh will receive a complimentary ticket to attend the annual SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington DC from June 26-29, with the opportunity to pitch at the Regional, Middle East & Africa Pitch event, to venture capitalists, corporate investors, representatives from startup ecosystems, and industry experts. The summit will offer Uddoh an unprecedented opportunity to learn how to expand her business to United States, make the right connections, learn about investment destinations, and discover relevant resources to move the start-up forward. U.S. Consulate Deputy Public Affairs officer Jennifer Foltz congratulated all the participants for their outstanding pitches. Foltz noted that the U.S. government is committed to providing women with the knowledge, networks, and access they need to launch and scale successful businesses. “The U.S. government is proud to support young female entrepreneurs who are key to Nigeria’s future prosperity,” Foltz said.

“We look forward to continuing to foster a strong entrepreneurial culture by providing skills training, resources, mentorship, and opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs to expand their businesses locally and to the United States,” she added The annual SelectUSA Investment Summit is where business potential meets business opportunity.

The Investment Summit connects qualified companies with U.S. economic development organizations to facilitate business investment and job creation. The summit plays a vital role in attracting and facilitating business investment and job creation by raising awareness about the wide range of investment opportunities in the United States and enabling essential direct connections between entrepreneurs and U.S. investors. The U.S. government supports a number of programs, including the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, the TechWomen and TechGirls Programs, and the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) to support women’s inclusion in society. More broadly, the United States has invested millions of dollars to directly advance gender equality across sub-Saharan Africa, through activities that promote political and economic opportunities for women.

 

Our Reporters

