Fintech startup, BFREE, raises $1.7m funding round

Nigerian credit management fintech startup, BFREE, has raised a $1.7 million pre-Series A funding round and strengthened its management team ahead of global expansion. Founded in August 2020 by Chukwudi Enyi, Moses Nmor and Julian Flosbach, BFREE offers ethical digital-first credit collection solutions for financial institutions in emerging markets.

After 16 months in business, the startup now manages collection processes for over 30 digital lenders, microfinance banks and commercial banks in Nigeria and Kenya. Having raised a $800,000 seed round in May of last year, BFREE has now secured a $1.7 million pre-Series A round from 4Di Capital, Octerra Capital, VestedWorld, Voltron Capital, Logos Ventures and several unnamed business angels.

It will use the new funds for global expansion and to significantly strengthen the management team. “Interest rates for retail borrowers in emerging markets are still very high, strongly driven by high default rates and lack of infrastructure. With BFREE’s collection product we can decrease default rates which will also lead to a decrease in the borrower’s cost of capital in the long term,” Flosach, BFREE’s chief executive officer (CEO), said.

Chief Product Officer, Moses Nmor, said he was excited to continue improving the startup’s collections product, but also to launch other products that will revolutionise credit risk management in emerging markets. “Access to finance is a key driver of economic development and borrowers deserve lower cost of capital. We will make sure that they get it,” he said. Anton van Vlaanderen of 4Di Capital said BFREE was his firm’s first investment in Nigeria.

“The company has gained incredible traction very early on, which just shows the huge opportunity in the credit management industry in emerging markets. We are now bullish on their expansion plans into markets such as India, Brazil and Egypt,” he said. Meanwhile, an earlier report had indicated that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its subsidiary, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was set to launch iHatch, a startup incubation programme aimed at increasing the number of innovationdriven enterprises by Nigerian youths. A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar, said the incubation program will provide an opportunity for startups that have innovative business ideas along with a prototype of their products or services.

iHatch is a five-month free intensive incubation programme designed to help Nigerian entrepreneurs perfect their business ideas through a series of coaching, lectures, and boot camps, to generate viable and scalable business models. The statement said iHatch focuses on youth, innovation, entrepreneurship and technology. NITDA said participating startups would receive free offline and online interactive training from experienced coaches and mentors from over the world. Other benefits include free co-working space for the duration of the programme and investment opportunities.

“iHatch seeks to establish a programme that will accelerate the process of taking ideas to impact, hence providing the much-needed jobs for our teeming youths, and also nurturing that entrepreneurial spirit in them, which will catalyse the Nigerian digital economy to the next level,” said Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of NITDA.

