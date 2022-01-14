Business

Fintech startup, BFREE, raises $1.7m funding round

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigerian credit management fintech startup, BFREE, has raised a $1.7 million pre-Series A funding round and strengthened its management team ahead of global expansion. Founded in August 2020 by Chukwudi Enyi, Moses Nmor and Julian Flosbach, BFREE offers ethical digital-first credit collection solutions for financial institutions in emerging markets.

After 16 months in business, the startup now manages collection processes for over 30 digital lenders, microfinance banks and commercial banks in Nigeria and Kenya. Having raised a $800,000 seed round in May of last year, BFREE has now secured a $1.7 million pre-Series A round from 4Di Capital, Octerra Capital, VestedWorld, Voltron Capital, Logos Ventures and several unnamed business angels.

It will use the new funds for global expansion and to significantly strengthen the management team. “Interest rates for retail borrowers in emerging markets are still very high, strongly driven by high default rates and lack of infrastructure. With BFREE’s collection product we can decrease default rates which will also lead to a decrease in the borrower’s cost of capital in the long term,” Flosach, BFREE’s chief executive officer (CEO), said.

Chief Product Officer, Moses Nmor, said he was excited to continue improving the startup’s collections product, but also to launch other products that will revolutionise credit risk management in emerging markets. “Access to finance is a key driver of economic development and borrowers deserve lower cost of capital. We will make sure that they get it,” he said. Anton van Vlaanderen of 4Di Capital said BFREE was his firm’s first investment in Nigeria.

“The company has gained incredible traction very early on, which just shows the huge opportunity in the credit management industry in emerging markets. We are now bullish on their expansion plans into markets such as India, Brazil and Egypt,” he said. Meanwhile, an earlier report had indicated that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its subsidiary, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was set to launch iHatch, a startup incubation programme aimed at increasing the number of innovationdriven enterprises by Nigerian youths. A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar, said the incubation program will provide an opportunity for startups that have innovative business ideas along with a prototype of their products or services.

iHatch is a five-month free intensive incubation programme designed to help Nigerian entrepreneurs perfect their business ideas through a series of coaching, lectures, and boot camps, to generate viable and scalable business models. The statement said iHatch focuses on youth, innovation, entrepreneurship and technology. NITDA said participating startups would receive free offline and online interactive training from experienced coaches and mentors from over the world. Other benefits include free co-working space for the duration of the programme and investment opportunities.

“iHatch seeks to establish a programme that will accelerate the process of taking ideas to impact, hence providing the much-needed jobs for our teeming youths, and also nurturing that entrepreneurial spirit in them, which will catalyse the Nigerian digital economy to the next level,” said Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of NITDA.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Union Bank’s CEO, Emeka Emuwa, retires in March

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

*Board appoints Executive Director, Emeka Okonkwo, as successor The Board of Union Bank Nigeria Plc Monday announced that, after eight years leading the Bank, its Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emuwa, has communicated his decision to retire from the Bank and his role as CEO on March 31, 2021.   As a result, the Board has […]
Business

FG commends Notore on safety culture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Assistant Chief In-spector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has com-mended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, No-tore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture. He stated this in his inspec-tion report which acknowl-edged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time […]
Business

NCC lifts suspension on spectrum trading guidelines

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has considered lifting the suspended Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG), 2018, pending the conclusion of the ongoing review of the guidelines.   The lifting of the suspension followed deliberations on the subject by the Board of NCC at its special board meeting, which held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica