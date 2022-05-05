Fintech startup launches app to address employees’ fund challenge

Fintech startup, Last Mile Financial Services Limited, has launched its payment app called Pay Masta. The app allows company employees to access funds for emergency situations before their salaries are paid. The co-founder of the company, Gerald Erih, said the solution was borne out of a genuine response to employees’ payment challenges. He said: “We observed that in Nigeria, about 80 per cent of workers live paycheck to paycheck. So, we developed this solution to enable them not just to have access to the money they have earned anytime they need it, but also to help them plan their finances and track their expenses so that they can live debt-free. “We also found out that many loan apps out there are making things difficult for people instead of making things easier.

They charge high interest which makes the borrower worse off at the end of the month.” Already, the financial service firm said it had signed up 20 Nigerian companies whose employees are now using the Masta Pay app to access interest- free loan to meet their financial needs pending the payment of their salaries by their employers while noting that 75 other Nigerian companies were being processed to be added to the platform.

With the success in Nigeria, the company said it was working towards closing a new funding round, which would enable it to expand the business across Africa to address the continent’s payment challenges. The firm said it was able to deploy its solution in Nigeria with contributions from angel investors within and outside the country. According to the company, Microsoft also contributed to its success with tool support worth over $300,000.

