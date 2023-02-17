Business

Fintech threat to big banks diminished in 2022 as rates rose

Posted on

The competitive threat of financial technology companies to big banks diminished over the past year as rising interest rates constricted funding, a new report from Moody’s Investor Service has found. A decline in venture capital funding in 2022 particularly hurt fintech firms that rely on outside capital to fund their operations and acquire clients, Moody’s analysts wrote in the report, according to Reuters. The report cited figures from CB Insights that showed global fintech funding fell 46% from 2021 to 2022. Traditional banks that have long benefited from established brands and customer relationships have accessed stable deposit funding over the past year, which has given them an edge over many fintech companies, Moody’s said. Banks have long recognized that technology could disrupt business models and allow technology conglomerates to enter banking, Moodys said. “They have been aggressively defending against such risks, either through increasing their spending in technology or through partnerships.”

 

Our Reporters

