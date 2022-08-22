Fintech transactions to touch $324bn by 2026

The global financial technology market is expected to grow gradually and reach a market value of approximately $324 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual rate of about 25.18 per cent over the forecast period of 2022—2027, a report by Market Data Forecast revealed. Indeed, the total transaction value in the digital payment in Nigeria, the U.S. and other countries has been projected to reach $8,488.00 billion before the end of 2022. The average transaction value per user in the Alternative Financing segment is projected to amount to $27,100.00 in the same year as digital payment is forecast to be the largest market segment of financial technology (Fintech) across the world.

According to a report by a global research platform, Statista, the neobanking segment is expected to show a revenue growth of 42.2 per cent in 2023. In the digital payments segment of fintech, the number of users is expected to amount to 5,480.33 million by 2027. The body stated that due to the major differences in the KPIs of FinTech products, e.g. different nature of loan origination volume in Alternative Lending in comparison to Assets under Management in Robo-Advisors, no total transaction value for all segments can be calculated. Fintech relates mainly to small start-up companies, which develop innovative technological solutions in such areas as online and mobile payments, big data, alternative finance and financial management. Approximately 70 per cent of senior banking executives said collaborating with fintechs and bigtechs to create a new service was an important opportunity for banks. Globally, the value of investment in fintech companies amounted to approximately 112 billion in 2018, which was a record high for the sector. The annual value of global venture capital investment in fintech companies is increasing. It doubled between 2017 and 2018, though it fell slightly in 2019. The global growth of fintech is dependent on its growth in individual markets, which differs greatly. As of February 2020, North America was the most popular location for fintech startups. However, fintech adoption rates in various financial sectors show that the U.S. consumers lag behind Chinese consumers. The quarterly worldwide value of investment in fintech peaked during the third quarter of 2019, with a deal value of $146 billion. The value refers to both venture capital, private equity and M&A investments and at the fourth quarter of 2021, the investment volume reached $39.9 billion which was the lowest quarter that year. The total value of investments into fintech companies worldwide increased dramatically between 2010 and 2019, when it reached $213.8 billion. In 2020, however, fintech companies saw investments drop by more than one third, reaching a value of $124.9 billion, but the investment value increased again in 2021 up to $210.1 billion. The Americas were the region attracting the most investments in the sector, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the total. The fintech ecosystem in Nigeria is largely comprised of businesses focused on mobile payments, digital banking, merchant solutions and personal finance, including wealthtech. Overall, Nigeria has experienced a remarkable performance in the fintech market, marking an improvement from 2020, when COVID-19 hit. Data by the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) reveal that the transaction value of instant payments hit N241.7 trillion between January and November 2021, compared to the N137.9 trillion processed within the same period of the preceding year.

With the inflow of investments reaching new levels and an influx of innovative product features, fintech has been contributing a great deal to Nigeria’s economy up till 2022. Collectively, Nigerian startups reportedly received a total of about $903.7 million, which was 51 per cent above the inflow in the previous year, when Nigeria ranked second on the continent with its combined total of $150.4 million. In 2021, Nigeria received 42.1 per cent of the total funding secured in Africa. Of the total amount raised by Nigerian start-ups in 2021, fintech start-ups raised a total of $536.7 million, a 59 per cent share of the total amount raised by all start-ups in the period under review (The African Tech Startups Funding Report by Disrupt Africa, 2021). Year 2021 also witnessed three Nigerian start-ups – Flutterwave, Opay and Andela – hit a $1 billion valuation, attaining unicorn status. Notably, Flutterwave attained a $3 billion valuation in February 2022, ranking as one of Africa’s highest-valued start-ups.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...