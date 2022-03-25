Fintiri advises N’East govs on NEDC

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has advised North East governors against abandoning the responsibilities to the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Fintiri gave the advice in Yola yesterday during the consultative and engagement meeting with stakeholders on the North East Development Master Plan (NESDMP).

“It should be regarded as an intervention agency,” he said. He praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of the commission. The governor, represented by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Dr Umar Pella, said: “The onus is on us, especially in the management of the NEDC, to ensure that it lives up to its mandate.

“The Adamawa State Government will hundred per cent give the needed support to the activities of the NEDC, believing that with the master plan in place, the chances of having a coordinated approach to the direction and intervention in the region.” He told the committee responsible for the master plan to hasten their assignments to enable the NEDC to perform their responsibility. The NEDC Managing Director, Mohammed Alkali, said the commission was established as a direct response to the devastation and violence the North East went through due to insurgency and to develop the region.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...