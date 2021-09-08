Fintiri allegedly orders 15 councillors beaten at meeting

No fewer than 15 local government council councillors in Adamawa State were on Sunday beaten to stupor on the alleged orders of the state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The councillors, representing the 15 council wards in Michika Local Council, were said to have been invited to Yola, the state capital, by one Steven Maduwa on the orders of Governor Fintiri.

Stephen Maduwa a political guru in Michika is also a political associate of Governor Fintiri and was said to have lodged the Councillors at Homtel Motel, where they were allegedly manhandled by thugs led by Maduwa’s driver, Abdulrahman Bodes.

A source at the Hometel Motel revealed that during a meeting with the councillors, Stephen Maduwa informed them that Governor Fintiri had directed an immediate change in the leadership of the local council legislative arm.

Not comfortable with the shocking directive, said to have emanated from the governor, the leader of the councillors, Bitrus Pagwe, protested thus, “Sir this matter is a democratic affair and should be treated democratically.”

According to Bitrus Pagwe, “Because we were duly elected, how would the governor, who was a legislator himself, give such an order?”

Angered by Pagwe’s au dacity to question the ‘governor’s directive’, Maduwa allegedly beckoned on a ready army of thugs who pounced on the councillors.

During the pandemonium, former House of Representatives member Adamu Kamale, current member of the State House of Assembly from Michika, Ayuba Kwada and other stakeholders who were also present at the meeting scampered out of the hall on sensing that the meeting was skewed to force the leadership of the councillors to resign.

Confirming the incident, the Peoples Democratic Party chairman in Michika, Ezekiel Kwaji, admitted that, “there was a move to force a change in the leadership of the councillors which led to a scuffle, but I cannot confirm that anyone ordered the fight.” When contacted to comment on the issue, Maduwa angrily told our correspondent “go and write whatever you want.”

