Metro & Crime

Fintiri allegedly orders 15 councillors beaten at meeting

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA Comment(0)

No fewer than 15 local government council councillors in Adamawa State were on Sunday beaten to stupor on the alleged orders of the state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

 

The councillors, representing the 15 council wards in Michika Local Council, were said to have been invited to Yola, the state capital, by one Steven Maduwa on the orders of Governor Fintiri.

Stephen Maduwa a political guru in Michika is also a political associate of Governor Fintiri and was said to have lodged the Councillors at Homtel Motel, where they were allegedly manhandled by thugs led by Maduwa’s driver, Abdulrahman Bodes.

 

A source at the Hometel Motel revealed that during a meeting with the councillors, Stephen Maduwa informed them that Governor Fintiri had directed an immediate change in the leadership of the local council legislative arm.

 

Not comfortable with the shocking directive, said to have emanated from the governor, the leader of the councillors, Bitrus Pagwe, protested thus, “Sir this matter is a democratic affair and should be treated democratically.”

 

According to Bitrus Pagwe, “Because we were duly elected, how would the governor, who was a legislator himself, give such an order?”

Angered by Pagwe’s au  dacity to question the ‘governor’s directive’, Maduwa allegedly beckoned on a ready army of thugs who pounced on the councillors.

 

During the pandemonium, former House of Representatives member Adamu Kamale, current member of the State House of Assembly from Michika, Ayuba Kwada and other stakeholders who were also present at the meeting scampered out of the hall on sensing that the meeting was skewed to force the leadership of the councillors to resign.

 

Confirming the incident, the Peoples Democratic Party chairman in Michika, Ezekiel Kwaji, admitted that, “there was a move to force a change in the leadership of the councillors which led to a scuffle, but I cannot confirm that anyone ordered the fight.” When contacted to comment on the issue, Maduwa angrily told our correspondent “go and write whatever you want.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Herdsmen kill four, burn houses, food barns in Plateau

Posted on Author Reporter

Musa Pam, Jos   Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday night through Monday morning allegedly invaded two villages in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed four youths. The killings are coming barely a week after the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, […]
Metro & Crime

21 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi At least 21 worshippers of ECAN Church Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday perished when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream. New Telegraph learnt that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]
Metro & Crime

Herders sack Ebonyi-Benue border communities, kill 30, raze houses

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya and Kenneth Ofoma

…murder four in Enugu   Armed men yesterday murdered about 30 people in three communities in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.   This was as gunmen also killed four people at Mgbuji Ehamufu community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State. The affected three communities in Ebonyi State – Ndiobasi, Odoke and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica