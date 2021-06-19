News

Fintiri approves minor reshuffle of cabinet

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle of the Adamawa State Executive Council. The Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou said in a statement that six commissioners, who swapped positions, included Sanusi Farouk Jauro, who until now was Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development. He said that he is now the Commissioner for Special Duties, while Mohammed Umar moved from Local Government Affairs to the Ministry of Land and Survey, and Ibrahim Mijinyawa replaced him in the Ministry of Local Government Affairs. Others are Alloysious Babadoke, who moved from Special Duties to Youth and Sports Development, while Umar Daware and Dr. Dishi Khobe swapped positions with Umar Daware taking over in the Ministry of Agriculture, while Dr Dishi Khobe took over in the Ministry of Tertiary and Professional Education as Commissioner.



