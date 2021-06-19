Fintiri approves minor reshuffle of cabinet

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle of the Adamawa State Executive Council. The Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou said in a statement that six commissioners, who swapped positions, included Sanusi Farouk Jauro, who until now was Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development. He said that he is now the Commissioner for Special Duties, while Mohammed Umar moved from Local Government Affairs to the Ministry of Land and Survey, and Ibrahim Mijinyawa replaced him in the Ministry of Local Government Affairs. Others are Alloysious Babadoke, who moved from Special Duties to Youth and Sports Development, while Umar Daware and Dr. Dishi Khobe swapped positions with Umar Daware taking over in the Ministry of Agriculture, while Dr Dishi Khobe took over in the Ministry of Tertiary and Professional Education as Commissioner.
Related Articles
Biden aide begins forming US presidential transition team
A close adviser to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has begun forming a team to oversee the transition if the Democratic presidential candidate wins November’s election and unseats President Donald Trump, according to a statement on Saturday. Longtime Biden aide Ted Kaufman has recruited six people, including several former Obama administration officials, to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UI confirms issuance of degree certificate to Obaseki
… says Gov. graduated in 1979 Tunde Oyesina, Abuja The authorities of the University of Ibadan Tuesday cleared Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of alleged forgery of his degree certificate brought against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The certificate was confirmed to have been issued […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari approves N10bn for NPC enumeration area demarcation
There are indications that the stalled National Population Commission (NPC) Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in 546 local government areas across the country has received a boost with President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the release of N10 billion. NPC Acting Chairman, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said the fund would […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)