Fintiri connects Toungo LGA to national grid

Citizens of Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa State celebrated as the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, commissioned the first electricity project 25 years after the creation of the local government. The local government which shares international borders with Cameroon and one of the local governments in Adamawa South Senatorial zone where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar hailed from has since its creation had no electricity. The electricity was in fulfillment of Fintiri’s campaign promised when he toured the local government in the build up to the 2019 gubernatorial polls. Commissioning the electrification project, the former deputy governor of Adamawa State, Senator Bello Tukur, scored Fintiri’s administration high, saying that the governor was among the four best performing governors in Nigeria. In his remarks, Fintiri said the commissioned project is the first phase, which is a 33kv main line from Ganye Tee Junction to Toungo and linked to the YEDC main station with 11kv Low Tension in Gamu and installed transformers and distribution lines.

