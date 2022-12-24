Fintiri donates N10m each to victims of depot fire

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has donated N10 million each to the victims of last week’s depot inferno. The illegal depot, popularly known as “Kuwait Depot” located in Yola, the state capital, was burnt down last week Thursday by a petroleum tanker, while it was discharging fuel. The victims of the inferno were mainly residents of Jimeta in Yola North Local Government Area of the state. Residents of the area were said to have lost properties worth millions of naira to the inferno.
