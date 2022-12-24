Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
News

Fintiri donates N10m each to victims of depot fire

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has donated N10 million each to the victims of last week’s depot inferno. The illegal depot, popularly known as “Kuwait Depot” located in Yola, the state capital, was burnt down last week Thursday by a petroleum tanker, while it was discharging fuel. The victims of the inferno were mainly residents of Jimeta in Yola North Local Government Area of the state. Residents of the area were said to have lost properties worth millions of naira to the inferno.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: I’ll bring new hope, tech for positive change in Nigeria as president –Tinubu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed that his determination since the ‘70s when he committed to the struggle for democracy in Nigeria is to unify the nation for progress and development and at the same time liberate Nigerians from poverty and insecurity. The former governor of […]
News

Obaseki’s re-election didn’t surprise us –Edo teachers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Teachers in Edo State have congratulated the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his reelection for a second term in office, adding that the victory of the governor in the September 19 governorship election did not come to them as a surprise. In a statement signed by State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers […]
News

Devt Plans: Nigeria big, complex – Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said Nigeria is a big and complex nation like others in the world with one challenge or the other. He also declared that security challenges ravaging the country is surmountable. He said: “The contemporary security challenges bedeviling the nation were not insurmountable.” He also noted that the pro-vision of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica