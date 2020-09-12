Fintiri gave no autonomy to Adamawa LGs –Duhu

Dr. Umar Duhu was National Deputy Vice Chairman (North East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He spoke with CLEMENT EKONG on the performance of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State. Excerpts…

Governor Fintiri recently granted autonomy to local governments, do you see it as a welcome development?

Governor Fintiri has goofed to say that, when there are concrete evidences to dispute him. Adamawa indigenes and Nigerians at large can no longer be fooled with rhetorics and lies by any public officer. We are in the technology age; this is totally inconsistent with the facts on ground. It should not be forgotten that President Muhammadu Buhari granted autonomy to all the 774 local governments in Nigeria on May 13, 2019, through the National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), directing that allocation to local governments from the Federal Allocation And Fiscal Committee (FAAC) should go directly to councils as from June 2019. The President’s directive gave effect to the local government autonomy across 774 councils in Nigeria. Despite that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) protested and made several appeals in writing to the president to cancel the order, President Buhari never changed his resolve to make the third tier of government function again.

Can you compare Fintiri’s stewardship under one year to that of former governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla?

It is unfounded claims of the governor and laughable when he said the past administration under the leadership of Senator Jibrila has done nothing in the state and only burdened the state with poor leadership. In my opinion, the one year of former governor Jibrila is enough to match the supposed four years of Fintiri, who up till now, has no concrete work on ground to show he has achieved something tangible. He is only doing a media propaganda of “he will do this and that” without anything on ground. On his own claim of local government autonomy which I’m yet to be convinced because in Adamawa, it is local government joint account that’s operational, and every end of the month, they go for a meeting to share the money with the state government being a part of the sharing formula, then tell me where is the local government autonomy here? It’s a lie, a big lie for executive governor to profess a false claim. On the issues of salary, it is on record that, there has never been a month that civil servants in the state were not paid their salaries as and when due by the Jibrilla government, even the backlog from the previous PDP government, which Fintiri was a part of, was fully paid. I therefore hold that, when a chief executive of a state must speak to any media, he should speak the facts, else, no one will take Adamawa serious.

How would you assess the infrastructural development in the state?

I was expecting the governor to tell Adamawa people that he would commission the overhead bridge he promised to build for us. I was waiting patiently whether he will tell Nigerians that the 2000 housing units he collected loan to build is ready for commissioning. On the road construction across the state, the governor has nothing to write home about while in the area of security, the area boys (Shilla Boys) are regrouping and are causing serious mayhem; robbing innocent people openly, and citizens are resulting to jungle justice. Remember that he promised to end their incessant attacks on innocence citizens. That is far from been a success. Over five members of the notorious Shilla group were recently burnt to death. The security the governor is talking about is not a success. This is a huge failure of government to provide the needed security for its citizens. Bandits and kidnappers are rampaging various communities in the state. The governor said he his trying his best. That is a lie. In education, no school is free because I have children and relation that are in public schools, we do give our wards money to pay for chalks and community levy. I can categorically tell you that from primary school to Junior Secondary School where he said it is free, it is a big lie. The scholarship given to few Adamawa indigenes, payment of WAEC and NECO fees, we all know that was given on selective basis, those who know the governor. Can that be recorded that as achievements.

