Fintiri: I’m committed to peace building in Adamawa

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to peace building that is aimed at bringing the citizens together regardless of tribal and religious differences. The governor spoke during the inauguration of Izala-Gweda-Mallam- Rafa-Wayam road in Numan.

He noted that; “My government’s typical responsiveness is to the yearnings of the people, hence the selection of these road projects in the heart of sub-urban Numan under the Governments Renewal Agenda.” Other compelling reasons for making the Gweda Mallam Road a priority pilot project, the governor emphasised, was the perennial flooding that residents had endured in the preceding years.

“I am aware that thousands of residents usually move out of this area during the rainy season only to return after the rains to pick up the pieces of their lives and livelihood, he said it is unacceptable to this government, which puts immense value on the welfare of its citizens.” According to the governor; “It is for this reason that this road project was among the first township roads along with Michika, to be selected outside the state capital.”

