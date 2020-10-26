News

Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA Comment(0)

The Adamawa State government yesterday said it has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew on the state to curtail the looting of warehouses that commenced in some locations in the state capital.

 

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who made the declaration at a statewide broadcast said: “I have declared and imposed an indefinite dawn to dusk curfew throughout the state beginning from 3 o’clock on Sunday, the 25th of October, 2020.

 

“Movement by all manners of vehicles except as authorised, is hereby prohibited as the curfew comes into effect”. According to the Governor; “As a responsible government, we shall do everything within our powers to protect the lives of every citizen and will not brook any lawlessness within our boundaries”.

 

The governor said the decision became imperative following the activities of “some misguided elements” who have broken into warehouses owned by the state government and carted away COVID-19 palliatives.

 

“While this government respects the rights of the citizens to seek redress, it is not blind to the fact that there is a civi-lized and responsible way of channeling genuine grievances”.

 

He promised that government would do everything within its powers to protect the lives of every citizen and would not condone any lawlessness within our boundaries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari: We’ll protect vulnerable, poor Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to sustain pro-poor spending in order to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the people. He stated that the recently developed Economic Sustainability Plan, aimed at stimulating the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will extend protection to very poor Nigerians and other vulnerable groups through pro-poor spending. […]
News Top Stories

Oba of Benin thanks Buhari for endorsing Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare N’Ogidgan II, yesterday thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing and presenting his party flag to the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidate in the Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, insisting that the Benin Palace remains neutral in the politics of the state. […]
News

Enugu varsity gets 11 new professors

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), has elevated 11 of its lecturers to the rank of professorship. The varsity also promoted 31 others to the position of associate professors.   Professor Charles Eze, Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institution, announced the promotion in Enugu at the weekend during a programme,m tagged: “Celebration of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: