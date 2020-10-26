Fintiri imposes 24-hour curfew in Adamawa

The Adamawa State government yesterday said it has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew on the state to curtail the looting of warehouses that commenced in some locations in the state capital.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who made the declaration at a statewide broadcast said: “I have declared and imposed an indefinite dawn to dusk curfew throughout the state beginning from 3 o’clock on Sunday, the 25th of October, 2020.

“Movement by all manners of vehicles except as authorised, is hereby prohibited as the curfew comes into effect”. According to the Governor; “As a responsible government, we shall do everything within our powers to protect the lives of every citizen and will not brook any lawlessness within our boundaries”.

The governor said the decision became imperative following the activities of “some misguided elements” who have broken into warehouses owned by the state government and carted away COVID-19 palliatives.

“While this government respects the rights of the citizens to seek redress, it is not blind to the fact that there is a civi-lized and responsible way of channeling genuine grievances”.

He promised that government would do everything within its powers to protect the lives of every citizen and would not condone any lawlessness within our boundaries.

