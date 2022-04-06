Fintiri inaugurates 4.8km road

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has inaugurated the construction of a 4.8km road in Demsa.

Fintiri described Demsa as one of the local government areas that is dear to his heart. According to him, the state government is bent on building the future of the state through its free education policy, restructuring of the health sector and infrastructure, among others

The Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamu Abubakar, said the road is part of the government’s intervention in the area.

