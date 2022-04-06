Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
News

Fintiri inaugurates 4.8km road

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA Comment(0)

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has inaugurated the construction of a 4.8km road in Demsa.

 

Fintiri described Demsa as one of the local government areas that is dear to his heart. According to him, the state government is bent on building the future of the state through its free education policy, restructuring of the health sector and infrastructure, among others

 

The Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamu Abubakar, said the road is part of the government’s intervention in the area.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: We’ve one God, don’t be distracted, Kaigama tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has advised Nigerians to let go of unhealthy competition and religious distractions, stressing that all humans irrespective of race, religion or ethnicity, have one God.   Kaigama in a Homily delivered at St Patrick’s Parish, Karshi yesterday, warned that divisive attitudes along religious and ethnic lines were inimical […]
News

…cancels COVID-19 test, quarantine for Nigerians, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerians entering the United Kingdom will no longer be required to show evidence of the COVID-19 Test as a precondition for coming into the country. The new order will take effect from March 18. The UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said the restrictions to be lifted include the passenger locator form (PLF) for arrivals into […]
News

N’Delta: Ex-militants issue one-week ultimatum for unpaid stipends

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Niger Delta ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Tuesday issued a one-week ultimatum to the Federal Government for their August stipends. The ultimatum, which was issued by the leader of the Niger Delta Defence Corps (NDDC), John Egbe, alleged that the government is withholding the August stipends of over 10,000 beneficiaries without any explanation. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica