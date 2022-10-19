Fintiri moves to revive fertilizer plant with N264m

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has said a contract worth N264 million has been awarded to revive the state-owned fertilizer blending plant as part of the effort to transform the agriculture sector.

He made the disclosure yesterday while inaugurating the Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council for the 2023 election of which he is the chairman.

He urged the council to mobilize voters at the grassroots to ensure victory for the party at the polls. The governor said: “Our performances might not be exhaustive but we are certain that it is far better than what we met on the ground and indeed far better than any sugar-coated promise coming from some parties who think governance is a simplistic enterprise.”

Fintiri said the insurance scheme designed by the state government is to provide free healthcare for some citizens and ease access to quality care for others.

