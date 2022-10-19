Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
News

Fintiri moves to revive fertilizer plant with N264m

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA Comment(0)

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has said a contract worth N264 million has been awarded to revive the state-owned fertilizer blending plant as part of the effort to transform the agriculture sector.

He made the disclosure yesterday while inaugurating the Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council for the 2023 election of which he is the chairman.

He urged the council to mobilize voters at the grassroots to ensure victory for the party at the polls. The governor said: “Our performances might not be exhaustive but we are certain that it is far better than what we met on the ground and indeed far better than any sugar-coated promise coming from some parties who think governance is a simplistic enterprise.”

Fintiri said the insurance scheme designed by the state government is to provide free healthcare for some citizens and ease access to quality care for others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom to Healthcare Providers: Adhere strictly to malaria treatment guidelines

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Healthcare providers in Akwa Ibom State have been asked to adhere strictly to the national guidelines on malaria diagnosis and treatment in the state. ThischargecamefromtheCommissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Vincent Umoh, whenheaddressedparticipantsattheProvide Behaviour Change Workshop, held in Uyo. At the event, which was organised by Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BAN) in collaboration with the health ministry, […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: Help police, INEC to conduct credible election, Mba tells editors

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Police have sought the support of media managers and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who spoke yesterday, at the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference with the theme: Media in times of crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus in Abuja, said […]
News

S’Arabia cut production to accommodate Nigeria’s crude oil – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Said Arabia has been kind to the country on several occasions by cutting oil production to the international market in order to accommodate Nigeria. The President made this disclosure Tuesday while playing host to the Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs, HRH Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica