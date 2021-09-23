Metro & Crime

Fintiri, NEDC lay foundation of 500 housing units in Adamawa

The Adamawa State government in conjunction with the North East Development Commission (NEDC), yesterday laid the foundation for a 500 housing units at Duware in Yola South Local Government Area of the state. While laying the foundation for the 500 housing units, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri pledged to share the 1800 plots to sons and daughters of Adamawa State aimed at developing the area. The Governor said Adamawa under his administration in the past two years has witnessed tremendous beautification and aesthetic restoration, in its commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind and nothing is left untouched.

He said the laying of the foundation for the construction of 500 housing units by NEDC is part of efforts to expand access to its services and add aesthetic beauty to the state, but also aligns with his administration’s policy goals. He appreciates the tremendous efforts and the immense contributions of the NEDC, saying the state government will continue to collaborate with the NEDC in all its programmes and activities in the state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk represented by Group Captain Shehu Ibrahim said her ministry and the Commission will continue to provide humanitarian intervention in the Northeast. In his remarks, the Chairman, Governing Board of the NEDC, Major General Paul Tarfa (Rtd), said the Commission has been carrying out projects in the state that include, construction of classrooms and training of youths on various skills acquisition among others.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali said the Commission has built 1000 houses in Borno, even as 500 houses each will be spread across ive other states in the Northeast region. The Managing Director said of the 500 houses that will be built in Adamawa, 250 houses will be built at Duware community while the remaining 250 will be spread across cities in the state.

The Chairpersons of Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Special Duties and NEDC, Yusuf A Yusuf and Khadija Bukar Abba assured on further legislative backing for success of the Commission in the region. Meanwhile, Governor Umaru Fintiri alongside management of NEDC had commissioned and handed over of the Burn Centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola which would cater for high incidences of burn injuries and other associated incidences in the state. Similarly, the Governor and the entourage had also commissioned and handed over fully equipped Molecular Laboratory at the State Specialist Hospital, Yola built by the Northeast Development Commission.

