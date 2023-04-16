Fintiri Reacts To REC Declaration Of Binani As Governor-Elect

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has described as provocative the controversial declaration of Aishatu Binani of the APC as the governor-elect by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa during the rerun election.

Addressing journalists on Sunday afternoon, Governor Fintiri said “The illegal announcement by merchants of anarchy headed by Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, who since the beginning of this election is bent on pushing our collective patience to its limit”.

According to him, “It is on record that we went to the polls for the first round of the election on 18th of February, 2023. Even when it was apparent that I was coasting home to victory, this same gang aided the confusion that rendered the election inconclusive”.

As civilized citizens who were committed to democratic ethos, we accepted the situation in good faith and prepared for the rerun, Fintiri added.

Saturday, 15th, April, the rerun was held peacefully across the State and the first round of the collation went well with 11 LGAs collated before the process was adjourned to continue today 16th April at 11.00 a.m.

“Just when we were waiting for the resumption of the collation, the REC this morning took up a task, he is not constitutionally empowered to do by making an illegal announcement of the outcome of the election without result”.

“This action is no doubt provocative, but in this situation, I appeal for calm as always and as your leader, I will ensure NOBODY thwarts your democratic rights”.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has demonstrated its umpire status by first distancing itself from the act of the REC and assured that the right thing will be done.

Governor Fintiri noted that “the right thing in this context is the conclusion of the collation at the designated location and the declaration of a winner by the Returning Officer in the person of PROFESSOR MELE KYARI

I must thank you for your resilience and resolve to not only exercise your democratic rights but to also protect them and we are on this until justice is done.

Fellow citizens, once again, I call on everyone to remain peaceful and law-abiding trusting that the world is watching the enemies of democracy at the height of their shameless brigandage.

“Nobody should take the law into their hands. Let’s peacefully await the next directive from INEC believing that they do know that the integrity of the Commission is on a test”.