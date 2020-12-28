Fintiri signs N140.034bn 2021 budget into law

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has signed the 2021 budget of N140.034 billion into law in the state.

According to the governor, this was the first time in the state that the capital expenditure would surpass the recurrent expenditure.

The budget christened; “Budget of Stabilisation,” Governor Fintiri said would enhance the lots of the youth and women in the state, hence he earmarked a whopping N16 billion for the sector in the budget. The governor lauded members of the state House of Assembly for their support and patriotism at ensuring that the budget was scrutinised and passed on time.

“We enjoyed the privileged support of the lawmakers, who placed the interest of the state first before any other,” stressing also that this would ensure value addition and more infrastructural development in the state.

Governor Fintiri added that without concrete dividends, democracy would cease to have meaning to the people, therefore promised to take development to every nook and cranny of the state in his bid to ensure that democracy dividends trickle down to all parts of the state.

He promised to address the decline wrought on the economy by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to impact the lives of all and sundry in the state. It will be recalled that the state House of Assembly after scrutinising the budget, gave accelerated passage to it last Thursday

