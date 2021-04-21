Metro & Crime

Fintiri to citizens: Protect cultural sites for future generations

The Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has called on the people of the state to as a matter of necessity protect all cultural sites in their domains for future generations.
Fintiri stated this following the choice of Sukur Heritage as the first World Heritage site in Nigeria by the United Nations, Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Madagali Local Government Area of the state.
Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Yola, Professor Maxwell Gidado, the governor opined that, “any state or nation that forgets its history or antecedent is on the verge of impending darkness or despair.”
During the stakeholders meeting and unveiling of the Sukur World Heritage Site Campaign Material for the forthcoming World Heritage Volunteers Programme 2021, scheduled to take place from June 28 to July 11 in Sukur, Governor Fintiri reiterated the need for adequate protection of all cultural sites.
However, for the successful implementation of the event, the governor promised to provide all logistics to the African International Documentary Festival Foundation, saying people should rally round the programme.
Speaking earlier, Mrs Malame Mangzha, the Director General African International Documentary Festival Foundation, said the meeting was aimed at bringing all stakeholders towards the successful implementation of the programme.

