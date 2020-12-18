FINTRAK SOFTWARE WINS “THE FINTECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR” AT NIGERIAN BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AWARDS

FinTrak Software, a global Financial Technology (FinTech) organization based in Lagos, providing innovative technology and business solutions to financial institutions and enterprises across continents was recently recognized as The Fintech Company of The Year 2020 at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island. The event brought together captains of industries from various sectors of the economy.

Winning in the category of Fintech Company of The Year. The award was a recognition of Fintrak’s strides in the financial ecosystem, deploying indigenous information technology (IT) solutions to banks and insurance firms in the country. Fintrak has significantly contributed and improved the way financial players do business by deploying enterprise software complaint with world-class standards especially the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Core systems offered by FinTrak Software include Core Banking System, Channels and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Speaking at the award, Bimbo Abioye, the G forroup Managing Director said “We very much appreciate the organizers of the event (Business Day Newspapers) for the award. About 14 years ago, when we started, we reviewed foreign software that were already making waves in the country then for possibility of a partnership arrangement, but we found out that they really do not meet appreciably the needs of the Nigerian business environments. We decided to provide a solution by developing software that meet global standards and also meet local business needs and regulatory requirements.

Though Nigerians are naturally inclined to anything foreign inclusive of software, but as time goes on, we have been able to gain tremendous acceptance and also favorably competing with foreign options and has successfully deployed where other options have failed. We thank the organizers of this award for this recognition and dedicate it to our workforce that made it happen”

FinTrak Software has business offices in Nigeria, Ghana and Gambia. Over 130 staff inclusive of 100 Software Engineers based in Nigeria. The core management of the firm have competencies across banking, finance, audit, consulting, and software development. FinTrak Software has as it’s core mission to be the world’s No. 1 Enterprise Solution Providers.

