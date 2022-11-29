Fire boss worries over rate of incidents in Lagos

The Director, Lagos State Fire Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, yesterday bemoaned the alarming rate of fire incidences in the state for the month of October 2022.

Making this known in a statement released by the state government, Mrs Adeseye described the recorded 129 emergency calls, with a register of 17 cases in one day, as “worrisome”. It also revealed an over 50 percent increase in the figure recorded in October 2021 with 82 cases. She however ascribed the increased rate of infernos to “indiscriminate storage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)”, otherwise known as Petrol.

An infraction she averred is triggered by the current shortage in supply. She nevertheless maintained that careless hoarding of the product in inappropriate containers and places cannot be justified because it is detrimental to the safety of lives and properties.

According to the statement, plans have been concluded to take fire safety enlightenment crusade closer to the people, through public programs at schools, hospitals, and other grassroots centre The fire boss, therefore advised members of the public to desist from keeping fuel reservoirs in their vehicle trunks, beneath staircases, within work premises, in the rooms and workplaces.

She urged landlords and tenants to be observant and prevent inappropriate storage of fuel in and around their homes, while enjoining operators of filling stations to stop the practice of dispensing fuel in polythene bags while allowing customers to cluster around petrol dispensing pumps to avoid scuffle that can lead to fire outbreaks.

