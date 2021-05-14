Fire breaks out at INEC office in Enugu

There has been a fire outbreak at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu state.

The affected office is located in Obollo-Afor, Udenu LGA of the state.

Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu State police spokesperson, confirmed the incident to NAN on Friday.

Ndukwe said the fire incident occurred at about 9:40pm on Thursday.

He said: “The Command received a distress call at its Udenu Police Divisional Headquarters alleging that there was fire outbreak at the Obollo-Afor office of the INEC in Udenu council area.

“Police operatives attached to the Division immediately raced to the scene, while contacting Enugu State Fire Service office in the area to promptly put off the fire.”

He said the fire was eventually put off before it could spread to other offices around the building, through combined efforts of the fire service, the police, and residents.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by power surge due to sudden power supply to the building before the incident occurred,” the police spokesman said.

He said Mohammed Aliyu, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, has ordered an investigation to determine the actual cause of the fire outbreak.

The fire outbreak is coming days after the Commission’s offices in Akwa Ibom and Abia were razed.

