Fire breaks out at Premium Times head office

There has been a fire outbreak at the head office of PREMIUM TIMES newspaper situated at 53, Mambolo street, zone 2, Abuja.

The fire, which started around 1:30 pm on Friday, was said to have affected the office of the editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed.

Festus Owete, general editor of the newspaper, confirmed the incident to TheCable.

“We really don’t know what caused it, but it started from the AC and it spread to the office of the editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed,” he said.

“He just stepped out to go to the mosque when the incident occurred. Everything in his office was completely burnt, including personal and important documents, passport, sofa, TV.

“It affected all other offices, including the editor’s office and the newsroom. Although nothing got burnt there, the thick smoke has made everywhere black.

“There were no casualties and we are all standing outside as we speak, thinking of what next to do.”

He also confirmed that officers from the fire service put out the fire.

