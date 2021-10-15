Metro & Crime

Fire breaks out at Premium Times head office

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

There has been a fire outbreak at the head office of PREMIUM TIMES newspaper situated at 53, Mambolo street, zone 2, Abuja.

The fire, which started around 1:30 pm on Friday, was said to have affected the office of the editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed.

Festus Owete, general editor of the newspaper, confirmed the incident to TheCable.

“We really don’t know what caused it, but it started from the AC and it spread to the office of the editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed,” he said.

“He just stepped out to go to the mosque when the incident occurred. Everything in his office was completely burnt, including personal and important documents, passport, sofa, TV.

“It affected all other offices, including the editor’s office and the newsroom. Although nothing got burnt there, the thick smoke has made everywhere black.

“There were no casualties and we are all standing outside as we speak, thinking of what next to do.”

He also confirmed that officers from the fire service put out the fire.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Angry tanker drivers block Benin-Lagos road over murdered colleagues

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu ,Benin

Articulated tanker drivers on Wednesday at Ofosu (boundary between Ondo and Edo states) blocked the ever busy Benin-Lagos Expressway over the death of two of their colleagues in the hands of suspect Fulani herdsmen. The robbers were said to have robbed and killed the two drivers and made away with an undisclosed amount of money […]
Metro & Crime

Three miners, trapped killed at mining site in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

No fewer than three miners were on Tuesday reportedly to have died when a mining pit they were extracting mineral deposits from collapsed on them in Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. The deceased were said to be mining lead, one of the mineral resources with large deposits in the area when […]
Metro & Crime

Motorcycle riders hack three policemen to death in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Motorcycle riders have allegedly hacked three policemen attached to the Lagos State Command to death when they went to impound motorcycles at Ajao Estate area of the state. The motorcycle riders also destroyed the operational vehicle of the operatives while several other policemen were said to have sustained injuries during the attack. One of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica