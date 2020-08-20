Metro & Crime

Fire breaks out in Ooni’s palace

Fire yesterday gutted some sections of the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. The fire outbreak caused anxiety in the ancient town. A witness said the fire started inside a location in the palace but the timely intervention of men of fire service prevented it from spreading to other buildings. However, in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, Oba Ogunwusi described the fire outbreak as minor.

He said: “The Palace of the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, wishes to inform the entire public that a minor fire outbreak involving a tiny part of one of the administrative buildings within the premises of the palace occurred about 1:15pm today, Wednesday 19th, August 2020, leaving no harm to the oldest palace in Yoruba land.

“The minor inferno, which lasted for about 20 minutes, was immediately put out by collective efforts of people in the palace led by the Ooni’s Chief Security, Kolawole Emmanuel, later joined by men of the fire services from the state government, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife. “Aside from the fact that there was no causality whatsoever, the fire was just a minor occurrence which was nothing to be compared to the misleading huge pictures being painted in the media, particularly the social media. “While it is suspected to have emanated from an electric spark, measures are currently in place to reveal the cause of the inferno.”

