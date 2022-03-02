Fire burns 30-year-old woman, three children to death in Ebonyi

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Tragedy struck on Tuesday night in Aguabata Echara, Ikwo in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when fire burnt a 30-year-old woman, Chigozie Onuobu and her three children to ashes.

A family member, Samuel Okoro, who visited the scene, alleged that the fire incident was intentional as their was no trace of bush burning around the building.

“I don’t think it was not deliberate. There was no trace of bush burning around the building. Moreover, they have a separate kitchen where they cook. The woman is my cousin’s sister. Actually, the man married two wives but the first wife is not living with them in the same compound.

“I was told that when some people called the husband of the deceased on the development, he nearly fainted. However, when we asked of him, neighborhood said they don’t know his whereabout. Maybe they felt we want to beat the man or express our anger. But we will go back especially when the burnt dead bodies are still there,” Okoro said.

Another source said there was a land dispute between the family and another person and that the person vowed to wipe out the entire family.

He alleged that it was not long the man threatened to wipe out the family when the incident occurred and called for proper investigation into the incident.

The source disclosed that two suspects have been arrested over the tragedy.

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah said she was in a meeting and that she was not aware of the incident.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...