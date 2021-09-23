Fire destroys 3 offices at NPA head office

Three offices at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), have beenconsumedbyfireinthe early hours of yesterday. The incident occurred almost a year after some hoodlums, under the guise of #EndSARS protesters, burnt the authority’s head office in October,2020, leading to loss of 27 vehicles, includingcars, utility vehicles, pick up vans and staff buses. It was gathered that the fire incidentassumed tohavebeentriggered by anelectricalsurgeoccurred atthe sixth floor of the Broad Street wing of the headquarters.

the fire affected office desk tops, tables, chairs and other furniture. However, the authority’s Corporate and Strategic Communications, General Manager, Olaseni Alakija said that operatives of NPA Fire Service Department had immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly contained the fire. In line with safety protocols, he explained that the affected floor had been cordoned off, while investigations were ongoing to unravel the actual cause of the fire. Alakija said: “The fire affected oneofficewheretwodesktops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost. Two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot.

