Metro & Crime

Fire destroys 3 offices at NPA head office

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Three offices at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), have beenconsumedbyfireinthe early hours of yesterday. The incident occurred almost a year after some hoodlums, under the guise of #EndSARS protesters, burnt the authority’s head office in October,2020, leading to loss of 27 vehicles, includingcars, utility vehicles, pick up vans and staff buses. It was gathered that the fire incidentassumed tohavebeentriggered by anelectricalsurgeoccurred atthe sixth floor of the Broad Street wing of the headquarters.

the fire affected office desk tops, tables, chairs and other furniture. However, the authority’s Corporate and Strategic Communications, General Manager, Olaseni Alakija said that operatives of NPA Fire Service Department had immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly contained the fire. In line with safety protocols, he explained that the affected floor had been cordoned off, while investigations were ongoing to unravel the actual cause of the fire. Alakija said: “The fire affected oneofficewheretwodesktops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost. Two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

It’s hell without my wife killed by police –UNIBEN lecturer

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

A 62-year-old lecturer at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Dr. William Okotie, yesterday said life had been difficult for him and his family since he lost his wife, Dr. Stella Okotie. He said Stella died as a result of the recklessness of the police at the gate of the university.   Okotie, who attended the […]
Metro & Crime

Fr. Mbaka shuts Adoration Ministry

Posted on Author Reporter

  The authorities of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), have announced a shutdown of the church for one month. The church, in a notice on Tuesday morning, informed members that its Spiritual Director, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat. “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, wishes to inform […]
Metro & Crime

Abducted twins: Oyo crt conditionally frees six suspects following Akeugbagold’s forgiveness

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Wednesday ordered the release of six persons who allegedly kidnapped the twins of popular Islamic preacher, Sheikh Taofeek Akewugbagold in Ibadan. The suspects, who regained their freedom after spending 11 months in a correctional facility, had earlier been forgiven by Akeugbagold, who told the court of his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica