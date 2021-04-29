Fire: Gate spare parts’ sellers get Makinde’s N50m life line

Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday presented a N50 million relief fund to victims of last month’s fire outbreak at the Araromi Auto Spare Parts Market, Gate, Ibadan, Oyo State. Presenting the cheque on behalf of Makinde, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal, said the support was in line with the governor’s promise to the victims for their losses. According to him, this shows that the government prioritises the welfare of the citizens. Lawal prayed for God’s intervention to put an end to such incidents in the state.

He also charged traders in the market and the residents of the state to be cautious of the way they handle electrical appliances. The fire outbreak at the popular ‘Gate’ Market destroyed goods believed to worth several millions of naira. During his visit to the market, the governor promised financial support to the victims.

Receiving the N50 million cheque on behalf of the victims, President, Ibadan Motor Parts Dealers’ Association, Mr. Moruf Ishola Olanrewaju, appreciated Makinde for fulfilling his promise to the people. Olanrewaju added that the intervention, which was to cushion the effect of the inferno on the affected traders, would get to all the victims. In their separate remarks, the Chairman, Car Division, Araromi Spare Parts Market, Mr. Akeem Adebayo, and the Secretary, Tyre Division, Mr. Rasheed Mustapha, commended Makinde for his efforts to ensure the people of the state enjoy dividends of democracy.

