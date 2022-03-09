Fire guts 3-storey building as tanker explodes at petrol station

Muritala Ayinla

Scores of residents escaped death at Alakara area of Mushin after a 33,000-litre tanker ladden with Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, caught fire while discharging it’s contents at a filling station.

New Telegraph learnt that the unfortunate incident occured at Mobil Station at Alakara Bus Stop, Idi Oro, Mushin, Lagos and left millions of naira worth property perished.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, who confirmed the incident, said that the fire outbreak was a resulting of a PMS tanker trying to discharge its contents.

She said the tanker exploded around 1pm and spread to a three-storey residential building opposite Alakara Police Station, Mushin, Lagos.

She, however, said that no life was lost and and no one was linjured, adding that containment of the fire has been very successful.

The fire boss said that efforts is ongoing to salvage the building from being totally consumed.

On his part, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the the filling station has been sealed off by the Disaster Management Unit of the Lagos Police Command.

