Fire guts 3-storey building as tanker explodes at petrol station

Muritala Ayinla

Scores of residents escaped death at Alakara area of Mushin after a 33,000-litre tanker ladden with Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, caught fire while discharging it’s contents at a filling station.

New Telegraph learnt that the  unfortunate incident occured at Mobil Station at Alakara Bus Stop, Idi Oro, Mushin, Lagos and left millions of naira worth property perished.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, who confirmed the incident, said that the fire outbreak was a resulting of a PMS tanker trying to discharge its contents.

She said the tanker exploded around 1pm and spread to a three-storey residential building opposite Alakara Police Station, Mushin, Lagos.

She, however, said that no life was lost and and no one was  linjured, adding that containment of the fire has been very successful.

The fire boss said that efforts is ongoing to salvage the building from being totally consumed.

On his part, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the the filling station has been sealed off by the Disaster Management Unit of the Lagos Police Command.

 

Metro & Crime

Wife of Plateau Deputy Chief of Staff, health director kidnapped

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Deputy Governor Mrs Dorcas Vem, has been kidnapped. The gunmen, in another operation, also kidnapped Dr. Samuel Audu, a Director in the Plateau State Ministry of Health.   A source from the Government House said, “For almost three days now, the whereabouts of […]

Kyari
Metro & Crime

Kyari recovered my millions, charged case to court –Contractor

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…says DCP’s accuser, a fraudster A contractor, Eddy Obinna, has stoutly risen in defence of the Head of the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, over alleged extortion. A businessman, Afeez Mojeed, had petitioned the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for SARS Related Abuses, alleging that Kyari […]
Metro & Crime

Port security intercepts 105.5kg cocaine at Tin-Can Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Security operatives have intercepted about 105.2 kilograms of cocaine at Josepdam Terminal, Tin- Can Island Port, Lagos.   The drugs were discovered on Monday during a routine discharge of bulk sugar at the terminal.   The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tin-Can Island Command, Mr. Uche Ejesieme, said the seizure was made […]

