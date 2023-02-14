Fire guts 5 shops at Onitsha market

At least five shops were burnt when a fire incident gutted the Onitsha Main Market in the early hours of Sunday morning. The inferno, which started at about 12.30 midnight on Sunday almost gutted a fuel station close to the General Post Office at the Old Market Road near the market, but for the intervention of the security operatives and residents in the area. According to an eye witness, the fire started as a result of a power surge in one of the shops which later escalated to other shops in the market. One of the victims, who gave her name simply as Monica Awuruebo, said that she got a call from her neighbour at the market informing her of the fire incident.

He narrated her ordeal: “When I got there my shop had been razed down with everything including the cash that I kept inside the shop for my creditor, who had not come and collected his money. “The number of shops burnt is between five and six, and they were completely burnt down as we could not bring out a single item from our shops. This is sad and frustrating and I don’t know how we are going to manage this situation now.” Meanwhile, another victim lamented that the officers and men of the State Fire Service were not at the market when the fire occurred and there was no fire-fighting equipment to fight the fire and that is why many shops were affected,” he said. The state Chief Fire Officer, Mr Martin Agbali could not be reached on phone when filling the report as he was said to be in a meeting.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...