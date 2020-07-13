Fire guts Abuja’s World Trade Centre

The World Trade Centre in Abuja’s Central District was on Monday gutted by fire.

Spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Ugo Huan said personnel of the service were immediately drafted to the scene and they succeeded in putting out the fire.

Though it was not immediately certain what could have caused the fire, eyewitnesses at the scene said it may have been as a result of electrical fault from the power source being used for the construction of the building.

President Goodluck Jonathan had in September 2011 launched the project said to cost over $1 billion with an estimated completion date initially slated for 2013. The building is yet uncompleted.

At 110m (361ft), the 24-floor WTC Tower 1, which topped out in 2015 is said to be the tallest residential building in Nigeria, while WTC Tower 2 is the tallest building in Abuja, standing at 120m (394ft).

