Fire guts Agodi auto parts market in Ibadan

Author Our Correspondent

Goods, wares worth millions of naira destroyed as agonizing traders weep Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Midnight commercial tragedy struck at the popular Araromi auto spare parts market, Agodi-Gate, Ibadan on Saturday when goods worth several millions of naira were gutted by fire, throwing helpless traders into uncontrollable weeping.

 

The fire, according to Sunday Telegraph investigation, which started at about 1 a.m, was caused by power surge from electricity supply restored in one of the shops in the market. The market had been in blackout for years until it was recently restored.

 

Some of the affected traders, scavengers and those living close to the market had to rush to the scene as the fire raged. A dealer in vehicle lights simply called Jebejebe told Sunday Telegraph that he was called by someone at 5.00 a.m and so had to find way to rush to the market where he saw the fire already billowing.

 

He however painted a callous situation as according to him, “while we were trying to salvage some of our goods from being consumed by the raging fire, some thieves who were pretending to be sympathizing with us were stealing some of our goods. It is so pathetic.

 

Though we are lucky up here, the traders with their shops down the market have been badly affected, especially those selling tyres and other inflammable materials”, he said.

 

When the fire was noticed, it was gathered that the distressed traders and sympathisers who were trying frantically to put out the fire could not go far due to water shortage, and so had to call the attention of the Oyo State Fire Service to the scene. Efforts to salvage the goods and wares in the shops were futile as the fire continued to billow with intensity.

 

On their arrival at the market, the firemen had difficulty in getting close to the point of the fire as fire trucks could not access the spot of the fire outbreak. Fire trucks were parked at about half kilometre to the point as two teams from the state fire service dragged water hose into the market

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

