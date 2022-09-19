Metro & Crime

Fire guts building, destroys property worth N8.5m in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Property worth about N8.5 million has been destroyed in a fire that gutted a building of seven flats at Olorunshogo area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, in the early hours of yesterday.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said the fire incident was as a result of power surge, adding that by the time the firemen arrived the incident’s scene, “we realised that the whole building had been engulfed by the blazing fire due to the late call on the Fire Service by the victims and  sympathisers.”

Notwithstanding the level of destruction by the fire incident, the statement added that the firemen were still able to salvage property worth about N4.7m.

 

The statement added that although the conflagration was huge, the firemen were able to demonstrate high level of professionalism in putting the ravaging inferno under control in record time.

“The leading officer of the firemen who attended to the incident revealed that even though the fire was caused as a result of power surge, it was probably escalated by an iron that was met plugged into a socket in one of the rooms in the building,” the statement added.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

