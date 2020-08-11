Metro & Crime

Fire guts building in Ilorin

Another fire incident has been recorded in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
The inferno was reported to have razed down a building of three bedroom flats at No. 35B, Akorede Street, Tanke Area of Ilorin, destroying valuable property worth millions of naira.

 

The timely arrival of officials of the State Fire Service, according to a statement by Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, Spokesman for the Service, prevented the raging fire from spreading to other buildings in the vicinity.
The statement said: “Unfortunately, on getting to the venue, the raging fire had already engulfed the whole building as a result of late call to the Fire Service by people, including occupants of the building, when the fire started.

 

“But thankfully, we eliminated the fire on time and prevented it from further spreading to the buildings in the vicinity.

 

“Based on the information gathered at the scene, the cause of the inferno was as a result of carelessness on the part of an occupant in the building who left an electrical appliance on and unattended to thereby causing the inferno.

 

“The Director of the State Fire Service has, therefore, urged the public to imbibe the habit of always switching off all their electrical appliances.”

 

 

