Fire guts Guinness warehouse in Lagos

Property worth millions of naira was lost on Thursday morning, during a fire outbreak at a warehouse located on Wempco Road, Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos.
The incident occurred at about 2.30 am when the warehouse stocked with plastic crates, belonging to Guinness Nig Ltd was engulfed in fire.
The immediate cause of the fire could not be ascertained at press time but relevant agencies were on ground for salvage operations.
The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.

