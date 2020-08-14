Fire guts Guinness warehouses

Fire yesterday razed the two warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC, in Lagos and destroyed property believed to worth millions of Naira. The warehouses are located opposite the Sunday Market on WEMPCO Road, Ogba. It was learnt that the fire started about 3:30a.m. and led to a serious confusion. The Acting Head of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, and the Director-General (DG) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident. He said all the stakeholders were on ground to manage the situation. On her part, the fire boss, Adeseye, said a distress call was received about 3:30a.m. on WEMPCO Road, Ogba where it was discovered on arrival that twin warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC were on fire. She said the firefighters were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident from Alausa and Ilupeju Fire Stations to rescue the situation. Adeseye also explained that the cause of the inferno that gutted the warehouses, used for storing plastic containers and bottles, was yet to be ascertained. The Acting Head of the Fire Service disclosed that there was neither death nor injury recorded as a result of the incident. Osanyintolu also said that no life was lost in the inferno. He promised that the agency would investigate the cause of the fire.

Like this: Like Loading...