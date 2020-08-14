Fire guts Guinness warehouses

Fire yesterday razed the two warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC, in Lagos and destroyed property believed to worth millions of Naira. The warehouses are located opposite the Sunday Market on WEMPCO Road, Ogba. It was learnt that the fire started about 3:30a.m. and led to a serious confusion. The Acting Head of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, and the Director-General (DG) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident. He said all the stakeholders were on ground to manage the situation. On her part, the fire boss, Adeseye, said a distress call was received about 3:30a.m. on WEMPCO Road, Ogba where it was discovered on arrival that twin warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC were on fire. She said the firefighters were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident from Alausa and Ilupeju Fire Stations to rescue the situation. Adeseye also explained that the cause of the inferno that gutted the warehouses, used for storing plastic containers and bottles, was yet to be ascertained. The Acting Head of the Fire Service disclosed that there was neither death nor injury recorded as a result of the incident. Osanyintolu also said that no life was lost in the inferno. He promised that the agency would investigate the cause of the fire.
‘Ortom has not disappeared from Govt House over COVID-19’
*Benue varsity says VC not positive The Benue State government on Monday dispelled reports that Governor Samuel Ortom has disappeared from the Government House and gone into self isolation after allegedly contacting COVID-19. This is just as authorities of the Benue State University, Makurdi have dismissed widespread allegations that Vice Chancellor of the institution, […]
Banditary: Adopt new strategy, First Class Nasarawa traditional ruler urges govts
A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi has called on both federal and state governments to adopt new strategies in tackling banditry and other violent crimes in the society. Alhaji Abdullahi, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Umaisha, Toto Local Government […]
Bobi reserve: Niger gives Fulani herdsmen condition for admittance
As part of efforts at developing the Bobi Grazing Reserve in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, the state government has disclosed it will admit only herders who have productive and genuine intents into the grazing reserve. The government over the weekend said during a stakeholders meeting with the Fulani Herdsmen organised to boost […]
