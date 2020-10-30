Metro & Crime

Fire guts Kano College of Nursing hostel

Posted on

Fire has razed a 16- room dormitory at the Kano State College of Nursing and Midwifery. A student of the school, Khadija Muhammad, said the fire started during the Muslim evening prayer about 6.20pm on Wednesday. According to her, the inferno began on the third floor of Sa’idu Fagge Hostel.

Muhammad said the fire started from a toilet and spread to the rooms. She explained that the fire raged for over one hour before the arrival of the firefighters from Kano State Fire Service, who subsequently put it out.

The student added that gas cylinders in some of the rooms exploded, which contributed to the intensity of the inferno. The State Fire Service spokesman, Sai’du Muhammad, said the service was still investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of destruction.

Our Reporters

