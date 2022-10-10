Fire guts Kogi Assembly building

…govt reacts

An early morning fire has engulfed the Kogi State House of Assembly complex located at Crusher Area, Lokoja.

The fire ripped through the roof of the Chamber, causing extensive damage to the floor of the house.

The Speaker of the house, Mathew Kolawole, and the state security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara, were among the early callers at the assembly complex.

As at the time of filing this report,no one has been able to ascertain the source of the fire.

The Speaker of the Assembly said that he suspects sabotage but fell short of where the suspected sabotage might be from.

Asked whether it might have been linked with the recent happening between the Assembly and Dangote group, he said that that is left to the security to determine.

“We should leave security people to do their work and give us a report going forward,” the speaker said.

However,a source who do not want his name in print said he suspected explosion but couldn’t say who might be responsible.

Meanwhile, the state government has formally reacted to the fire stressing that all steps will be taken to get to the bottom of the incident.

In a statement issued by the

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo the government said: “This is to inform the people of Kogi State and indeed Nigerians that the Kogi State House of Assembly has been razed down by fire.

“The sad occurrence happened in the early hours of Monday 10th October, 2022.

“Security and technical experts are currently working hard to unravel the cause(s) of the inferno which has caused significant damage to the Complex.

“The state government will inform the general public of findings as they unfold.

“We urge the general public to be calm, law abiding and resist the temptation of being lawless as the Government is capable of dealing with the likely outcome of the investigations.

“The state government will also make provision for temporary arrangements to ensure legislative business is not completely halted as a result of the unfortunate incident.”

