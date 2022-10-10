Metro & Crime

Fire guts Kogi Assembly building

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…govt reacts

An early morning fire has engulfed the Kogi State House of Assembly complex located at Crusher Area, Lokoja.

The fire ripped through the roof of the Chamber, causing extensive damage to the floor of the house.

The Speaker of the house, Mathew Kolawole, and the state security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara, were among the early callers at the assembly complex.

As at the time of filing this report,no one has been able to ascertain the source of the fire.

The Speaker of the Assembly said that he suspects sabotage but fell short of where the suspected sabotage might be from.

Asked whether it might have been linked with the recent happening between the Assembly and Dangote group, he said that that is left to the security to determine.

“We should leave security people to do their work and give us a report going forward,” the speaker said.

However,a source who do not want his name in print said he suspected explosion but couldn’t say who might be responsible.

Meanwhile, the state government has formally reacted to the fire stressing that all steps will be taken to get to the bottom of the incident.

In a statement issued by the
Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo the government said: “This is to inform the people of Kogi State and indeed Nigerians that the Kogi State House of Assembly has been razed down by fire.

“The sad occurrence happened in the early hours of Monday 10th October, 2022.

“Security and technical experts are currently working hard to unravel the cause(s) of the inferno which has caused significant damage to the Complex.

“The state government will inform the general public of findings as they unfold.

“We urge the general public to be calm, law abiding and resist the temptation of being lawless as the Government is capable of dealing with the likely outcome of the investigations.

“The state government will also make provision for temporary arrangements to ensure legislative business is not completely halted as a result of the unfortunate incident.”

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Death of 11-year-old school Boy: Investigation ongoing – Police

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

The Anambra State Police command have assured of investigation into the death of an 11-year-old school boy, following alleged beating by a female teacher at St.Valerian Catholic School in Onitsha, Anambra State.   The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu gave the assurance when he was contacted on the telephone about the […]
Metro & Crime

How abductors killed five-yearold girl in Kogi –FPRO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

15 kidnap gangs’ spiritual leader, 24 others nabbed Police yesterday paraded 25 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, banditry, murder, gunrunning and other crimes before journalists in Abuja. Among those arrested were members of a gang suspected to have killed a five-year-old girl, Farida Ibrahim, in Kogi State, over the failure of her parents to […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police, NANS clash over alleged shooting of FUNAAB student

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State Police Command and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have clashed over the alleged shooting of a 200 level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Bakare Samuel. Bakare, a 25-year-old student of Animal Production and Health Department, was allegedly shot last week at night around Isolucele junction, near […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica