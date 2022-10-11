Fire guts Kogi Assembly complex, as govt commences probe

Kogi State House of Assembly was yesterday gutted by fire even as the cause of the fire was not yet known. The inferno, which brought down the entire chamber of the assembly, sent panic among residents living around the Assembly complex. Our Correspondent, who was at the scene of the incident, reports that the entire assembly complex would have been razed, if not for the quick intervention of Dangote fire-fighters department, who came to put out the fire.

The speaker of the House, Prince Mathew Kolawole, while speaking to journalists at the assembly complex, said the House will allow security agencies to investigate the incident, even though he said the inferno might be caused by unknown arsonists.

However, the Kogi State government in its official statement expressed sadness over the incident. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kinsley Fanwo, who signed the statement said, security and technical experts are currently working hard to unravel the cause(s) of the inferno that has caused significant damage to the complex.

“The state government will inform the general public of findings as they unfold.” Meanwhile, the management of Dangote Group of Companies yesterday refuted reports that it was involved in the fire incident that gutted the Kogi Assembly State House of Assembly in the early hours of yesterday.

The organisation in a statement released yesterday said it has nothing to do with the fire incident.

It said: “Our attention has been drawn to a circulating press statement issued by the Kogi State government, wherein the Dangote Group was accused of allegedly sponsoring arsonists to set the Kogi State House of Assembly on fire in the early hours of Monday, October 10, 2022.”

