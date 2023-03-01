Metro & Crime

Fire guts Lagos Blue Rail station

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A section of the multi-billion naira Blue Rail Mass Transit project on Marina, Lagos, has been gutted by fire.

It was learnt that the section, which houses a generator used in the facility, was affected by the fire yesterday. However, no life was lost and no one was injured, as the fire was quickly put out by fire fighters from both the Federal and State fire stations before it could  spread to other sections.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The fire at Marina started from the generator of the Blue Rail Mass Transit. Police patrol teams and the Fire Service are already on ground to control the crowd and put out the fire.

“People are urged to go about their lawful duties and not panic as the situation is under control.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Group embarks on 17km Independence Prayer Walk

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

Just after Nigeria celebrated her 61st Independence, members of This Present House (TPH) have embarked on a 17 kilometre walk to mark Nigeria’s 61st anniversary themed; ‘Lekki Prayer Walk’. The walk, which took place on the streets of Lekki phase 1, had over 500 participants who made declarations and prayers for the nation.   They […]
Metro & Crime

EU-UN: Why FGM persists in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

…as ministry raises the alarm over rise in child abductions as police recover six Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki The European Union-United Nations (EU-UN), Monday said Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) persists in Nigeria due to deeply entrenched cultural practice and beliefs in many communities with regional and ethnic variations in prevalence. It also identified ignorance and limited knowledge of […]
Metro & Crime

Eid-El-Kabir: Oniru empowers 5,000 residents with food items, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla As part of the moves to cushion the negative impact of COVID-19 on the residents and enable them celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal has commenced distribution of food items to 5,000 residents of the kingdom. New Telegraph learnt that the food distribution initiative tagged: “Ileya Food […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica