Fire Guts Lagos Fabric Market

The popular Cairo Market in the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State was gutted by fire on Thursday night.
It was gathered that the fire, which cause had yet to be determined as of the time of filing this report, affected the fabrics section of the market.
The extent of the damage could not be also ascertained as at press time.
Firefighters and other emergency operators were on the ground to put out the fire.
The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who confirmed the incident said the cause of the fire was unknown.
According to him: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was observed that some lock-up shops were on fire.”

