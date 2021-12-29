Metro & Crime

Fire guts multi-billion naira ESBS complex

The multi-billion naira office complex of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS), housing the state owned radio and television stations, was yesterday morning razed by fire.

 

The broadcast complex, located at Independence Layout, Enugu, was built and commissioned around 1980 by the former Governor of Old Anambra Stare, Chief Jim Nwobodo. Eye witness account noted that the fire started early hours of the morning.

 

“The fire started shortly after the station opened around  5.30am. The fire started from a circuit breaker when the people on duty attempted to change power supply to generator,” a source at the station told our correspondent.

 

“The fire affected the presenters’ offices, but didn’t enter the newsroom following the timely intervention of men of then Enugu State Fire Service, but the ceiling in the passage was affected,” the source said.

 

The complex is a multi-billion naira edifice with high-powered electronic and broadcast equipment that will be difficult to replace in the present time.

 

