An Edo State High Court, Auchi Division, yesterday remanded four people charged with the murder of a man, Dickson Emah, in Auchi Correctional Centre. The presiding judge, Justice Philip Imoedemhe, ordered the remand of the accused in the correctional centre for 14 days pending the outcome of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions […]

*Suspends protest Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region, under the umbrella of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), on Monday said they were now supporting the appointment of Akwa Effiong as the Sole Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The IYC therefore said it was putting on […]

Armed men have invaded communities in Kaduna and Sokoto states and killed at least 20 people. In Kaduna State, the gunmen attacked communities in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas, killed at least 10 people and burnt many houses. Bandits also invaded Amarawa community in the Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State […]

Lagos State Fire Service and other rescue are currently battling to put out an overnight inferno that gutted OkoBaba Saw Mill Market, Ebute Metta, Lagos. The firefighters and men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), have cordoned off the area to prevent recoding casualties. “We are trying to prevent the raging fire from spreading to adjoining buildings,” Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the Lagos fire service, Mr Amodu Shuaibu, stated.

