Fire guts Ondo INEC office, over 5000 card readers destroyed

The Ondo State office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was yesterday razed by an inferno . The fire outbreak, which started at night at the ICT unit of the commission, was yet to be contained as at press time. The Inferno was said to have started around 8:30 pm.With the cause of the outbreak unknown, men of the fire service were yet to arrive at the scene as at 9.00pm when our correspondent got there. According to officials of the commission, over 5000 card readers, which were meant for the October 10 governorship election have been suspected to have been destroyed in the inferno.

INEC’s Commissioner in charge of Information and Voters Education, Festus Okoye, who spoke to New Telegraph at the scene of the incident, said the fire affected the ICT section of the commission, saying over 5,100 card readers had been burnt in the inferno. The Ondo State fire service is less 500 meters from the commission.

