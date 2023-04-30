News

Fire Guts Section Of Ooni’s Palace

Posted on

A building apartment within the courtyard of the Palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, was gutted by fire.

The fire incident happened at about 11:30pm on Friday. It was gathered that the incident was triggered by a power surge, which exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment.

The Director of Media and Public Affairs to the Palace, Otunba Moses Olafare, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

Olafare said the inferno did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace premises as it was swiftly put off through the combined efforts of the Government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service & Palace Emergency Control Unit.

He said no casualties were recorded or cultural items were destroyed in the fire incident.

