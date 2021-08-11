Metro & Crime

Fire guts shopping plaza in llorin

An inferno on Wednesday gutted a shopping plaza on llofa road in the GRA area of llorin.

The Director, State Fire Service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire, which begun about 1a.m., destroyed valuables worth millions of naira.

Olumuyiwa said the cause of the fire, which had not been ascertained, was immediately put out by men of the fire service under an hour.

He said about six out of the 13 shops in the storey building were destroyed by the fire.

Olumuyiwa urged residents to always put off all electrical gadgets whenever they were not at home or their offices.

Azeez Bello, who owned a saloon in the plaza, said he lost all his valuables to the fire.

He appealed for assistance from individuals and organisations to enable him restart the business because it was his means of livelihood.

