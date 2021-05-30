Fire guts spare parts market in Mushin, Lagos

Fire has gutted the Alapeju section of the Ladipo Market in Mushin area of Lagos State.

Officials of the Lagos state fire service who arrived at the scene said the incident happened on Sunday morning.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire had not been ascertained.

“We are currently attending to Fire emergency at spare parts sales line, Alapeju section of Ladipo Market, Mushin Lagos,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the month, a section of the Cairo market in Oshodi-Isolo LGA, was razed with goods worth fortune lost in the inferno.

Like this: Like Loading...