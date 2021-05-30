Metro & Crime

Fire guts spare parts market in Mushin, Lagos

Fire has gutted the Alapeju section of the Ladipo Market in Mushin area of Lagos State.
Officials of the Lagos state fire service who arrived at the scene said the incident happened on Sunday morning.
As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire had not been ascertained.
“We are currently attending to Fire emergency at spare parts sales line, Alapeju section of Ladipo Market, Mushin Lagos,” the agency wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the month, a section of the Cairo market in Oshodi-Isolo LGA, was razed with goods worth fortune lost in the inferno.

Metro & Crime

Three docked over alleged kidnap of children for rituals

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Three persons have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for allegedly kidnapping three minors in the state. The three accused persons, Loto Temitayo, 34, Olabode Omoboye, 54, and Ogunbamila Erioluwa, 52, were alleged of committing the crime for the purpose of using the children for money rituals. […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Nigerian Navy launches excercise AMI JIJI in Niger Delta

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday flagged off a security exercise code named ‘AMI JIJI’, meaning (Cold Water) to help secure the water ways and fight against criminality on the waterways in the Niger Delta region. Flagging off the exercise in Delta State, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba disclosed that […]
Metro & Crime

Debt: Businessman saved from jumping into Ogun River

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 35-year-old father of three, Mr. Fatai Oyedele, was yesterday rescued from jumping into the Ogun River in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer of state Traffic Compliance Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the victim was rescued when their officers in the area received a distress call about the man. He said: […]

