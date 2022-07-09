Metro & Crime

Fire guts tank farm in Delta community

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Fire has gutted Matrix tank farm located in Ifiekporo community in Warri, Delta State.

The cause of the inferno which occurred late evening on Friday could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent, however, sighted siren-blowing vehicles of Delta State Fire Service racing towards the scene of the conflagration which sources said might have resulted from loading activities on the tank farm.

Some residents of neighbouring  Ifiekporo, Ugbuwangue, and parts of Edjeba communities, told journalists that the explosion that resulted from the incident caused a very serious quake-like sound that shook the foundation of their buildings.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached for confirmation.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr. Michael Tidi, has called on residents of Warri metropolis to remain calm, saying the explosion heard in parts of  the town on Friday night following the flame at Matrix Tank Farm at Ifiekporo community, “was  being contained.”

The Council Chairman, who also called for the intervention of the relevant authorities and government agencies, assured that “the situation has been brought under control as fire service vehicles had been mobilised to the scene and were already containing the inferno.”

The Chief Executive Officer and Safety Manager of Matrix Energy, Alhaji Luqman Salam-Alada and Mr. Fred Olomoro, respectively, reportedly confirmed on the telephone that the situation was under control as of the time of filing this report.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko over communal clash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

…lauds retiring CP for professionalism in handling security situations Ondo State Governor Oluwrotimi Akeredolu has imposed a 24- hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State. The curfew became imperative following tension in the community which was occasioned by violent clash that trailed the celebration of Ikare day. […]
Metro & Crime

Katsina SSG: Bandits now use walkietalkies, kill 213 victims in 4 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Inuwa Mohammad, has said that bandits operating in the state have resorted to the use of Radio Frequency Walkie-Talkie Transreceivers for communication among themselves. The SSG who said this while briefing the press yesterday to give update on the Government Security Containment Order issued by Governor Aminu Masari […]
Metro & Crime

NIREC, SGF, Govs’ Forum storm Jos, engage Plateau stakeholders on peace, security

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Co-Chairmen of the Nigerian Inter-religious Council, Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle (CAN President), Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, as well as governors of Sokoto and Niger states on Monday stormed Jos the Plateau State capital to commiserate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica