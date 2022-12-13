Fire incident at defence headquarters causes panic

Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA There was panic yesterday at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, over a fire incident that occurred at the complex. An officer, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said: “There was a fire that actually caused panic but was put out.” The Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major Gen. Jimmy Akpor, confirmed the incident in a terse statement. He said: “A minor fire incident occurred at the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki Abuja this afternoon 12 December 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment. “However, the incident has been controlled with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life. “Accordingly, normalcy has returned. Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately.”
Related Articles
Owo Massacre: Collaborate effectively to tackle insecurity, Senate tells security agencies
The Senate Wednesday, called on security agencies in the country to be discreet in collaborating on intelligence gathering and sharing to forestall indiscriminate attacks on people and communities by terrorists. The apex legislative Chamber made this call while considering a motion on the “Killing of Worshippers in Owo, Ondo State”, sponsored by the Deputy Leader […]
Declare bandits terrorists –Senate urges Buhari
…calls for arrest, prosecution of bandits’ leaders The Senate, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, declare bandits as terrorists and wage total war against them wherever they were operating in Nigeria. The apex legislative assembly also urged President Buhari to give orders to the military to eliminate the terrorists […]
Uzodinma moves to revamp tourism assets
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has declared the resolve of his administration to commence a deliberate revamping and re-vitalization of the tourism industry in the state. In specific terms, the government has initiated the process of putting machinery in place to resuscitate tourist’ locations, facilities and infrastructure in the state. The essence is to […]
