Fire incident at defence headquarters causes panic

Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA There was panic yesterday at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, over a fire incident that occurred at the complex. An officer, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said: “There was a fire that actually caused panic but was put out.” The Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major Gen. Jimmy Akpor, confirmed the incident in a terse statement. He said: “A minor fire incident occurred at the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki Abuja this afternoon 12 December 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment. “However, the incident has been controlled with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life. “Accordingly, normalcy has returned. Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately.”

 

