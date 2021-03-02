News

Fire incident at our complex minor – Army

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

 

There was palpable fear, Tuesday, in military circles, as fire raged from the Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the Defence, Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, all have their headquarters within the complex.

In a terse statement, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said the fire incident was caused by an “electrical fault”.

He assured that fire fighters from the Federal Fire Service headquarters, which is less than 500 metres from the complex, have since put out the fire.

The incident occurred less than two months after the resignation of Service Chiefs.

“Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning,” Yerima said.

According to him: “The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NAFDAC: Alcohol contributes to 3m deaths yearly

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…cuts production in pet bottles, sachets by 50%   The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the negative impact of alcohol on health, saying its consumption contributes to three million deaths each year globally.  Also, NAFDAC said blamed the abuse of alcohol for disablities and poor […]
News

2021 budget: Ekiti to empower Amotekun with N1.4bn

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado- Ekiti

Ekiti State government has disclosed that it would spend N1.4 billion on the State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’ in 2021 fiscal year. The government added that the decision was taken in an attempt to boost investment, achieve safety and adequate protection for the residents.   Besides, the government said it would commit N8 billion […]
News

‘We’re going to win this race’: Biden predicts victory as lead over Trump grows

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democrat Joe Biden said Friday that he was going to win the U.S. presidency as his lead grew over President Donald Trump in battleground states, although television networks held off from declaring him the victor as officials continued to count votes. “The numbers tell us … it’s a clear and convincing story: We’re going […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica