Fire incident at our complex minor – Army

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

There was palpable fear, Tuesday, in military circles, as fire raged from the Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the Defence, Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, all have their headquarters within the complex.

In a terse statement, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said the fire incident was caused by an “electrical fault”.

He assured that fire fighters from the Federal Fire Service headquarters, which is less than 500 metres from the complex, have since put out the fire.

The incident occurred less than two months after the resignation of Service Chiefs.

“Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning,” Yerima said.

According to him: “The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.”

