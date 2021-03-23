Metro & Crime

Fire incident: Federal delegation pays condolence visit to Katsina

A Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has paid a sympathy visit to Katsina State over the fire incident that destroyed hundreds of shops at the Central Market on Monday.

 

The delegation’s first point of call was the Central Market where they met with the affected traders and expressed government’s sympathy over the incident.

The delegation assured the traders of government’s resolve to provide assistance to them to enable them recover the losses they had incurred as a result of the fire outbreak.

 

The delegation was also at the palace of the Emir of Katsina where the Attorney General expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s sympathy to the traders as well as the Emirate, the government, and people of the state over the incident.

 

He announced that the President had given directive to relief agencies in the country to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the level of damage wreaked by the fire and provide assistance to those affected.

 

He said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq

 

was included in the delegation to avail her a first hand glimpse of the level of destruction in the wake of the fire incident, to put the ministry in good position to provide assistance to the victims.

